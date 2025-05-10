'We should not panic', says resident of Azad Kashmir

Pakistan Pakistan 'We should not panic', says resident of Azad Kashmir

"The army will do whatever it has to do and we will stand behind them," said Nazeer Abbasi

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 12:18:08 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Reuters) – Residents in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, said there is no need for panic amid ongoing hostility with India.

India and Pakistan accused each other of launching new military attacks, using drones and artillery for the third day, in the worst fighting between the two countries in nearly three decades.

"The army will do whatever it has to do and we will stand behind them," said Nazeer Abbasi while buying food from the market where shopkeepers were working as usual.

The scene was different in Lahore, which lies near the border, where people rushed to stock up on food, medicine and gas cylinders.

It prompted Pakistani authorities to issue a notice warning businesses not to artificially increase prices.

Some residents of border regions also requested relatives to bring them supplies as prices rose.

The prime minister's office in Pakistani-administered Kashmir said over 400 people had been evacuated by authorities in two areas near the line of control.