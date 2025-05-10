PM summons National Command Authority meeting

NCA is the authority responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan.

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 07:09:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Command Authority (NCA) meeting, to be held today (Saturday), in the wake of rising Pakistan-India tension.

Prime Minister will preside over the meeting. The meeting will be attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and key ministers and other civil and military officials.

