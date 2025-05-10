PM Shehbaz summons NCA that oversees nuclear arsenal

NCA is the authority responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Command Authority (NCA) meeting, to be held today (Saturday), in the wake of rising Pakistan-India tension.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting. The meeting will be attended by three services chiefs, key ministers and senior civil and military officials.

The NCA is responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan through command, control and operational decisions.

According to Reuters, the authority is the top body of civilian and military officials that takes security decisions including those related to the country's nuclear arsenal.