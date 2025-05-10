Pakistan airspace is closed to all air traffic

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan closed its airspace to all air traffic on Saturday, according to a Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson.

The closure, which started at 3:15 a.m. local time, will apply to all civilian flights in the country until noon local time Saturday.

The announcement comes after Pakistan said India launched missiles at several key military bases in Pakistan, including targeting Nur Khan Airbase close to the capital, Islamabad.

