Dar briefs Turkish counterpart on deteriorating regional situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke on telephone with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan on Friday.

He briefed him about the deteriorating regional situation and India's continued illegal and unprovoked attacks on mosques, residential areas, and other religious places resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives.

Ishaq Dar reiterated that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter and international law.

The Turkish foreign minister conveyed condolences over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, here at the PM House and discussed the prevailing situation in South Asia.

During the meeting, the Saudi minister said that the Kingdom was deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia, reiterating his country’s call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.

While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the prime minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the martyrdom of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.