Pakistan urges world to take stern action against India's jingoism

Shafqat Ali Khan said that Indian aggression has become a threat for regional peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Indian aggression has become a threat for regional peace and world must take stern action against it.

In a media briefing on Friday, Khan stated that India is involved in terrorist incidents within Pakistan and urged the global community to hold New Delhi accountable.

He noted that despite international appeals for restraint, India displayed aggression on May 7 and violated the international laws.

“India used the Pahalgam incident as a pretext for false propaganda against Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson said.

He added that Pakistan has demanded a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

Condemning the undiplomatic remarks by India’s foreign secretary, he said that Pakistan has shown maximum restraint so far.

However, he warned that India’s actions have brought two nuclear-armed states face to face and that Pakistan will take all necessary measures in self-defence.

Regarding India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Khan said that millions of people rely on the treaty for water.

He said India’s suspension reflects its disregard for international agreements.

The foreign office also pointed out that justice has yet to be served for the killing of 40 Pakistanis in the Samjhauta Express attack.

He said the world is aware of India’s "killer squads" operating abroad and blamed India’s reluctance for the delay in the Mumbai and Pathankot trials.