We are fully prepared to respond to any aggression: Khawaja Asif

He said that the drone attacks were intended to assess our locations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday that Pakistan will not accept any pressure regarding its security and that it was fully prepared to respond to any aggression.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif said that there is no country in the world with which Pakistan does not have communication.

He mentioned that Pakistan is in daily contact with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China. A few countries have mildly supported India, but the rest are either standing with Pakistan or remaining neutral.

He said that the drone attacks were intended to assess our locations, and in the coming days, it will become clear how our brave armed forces can defend the country.

He stated that even India’s closest allies are not standing with it. “We have shot down five Indian aircraft, which is a milestone in military history,” he added.

“There should be no doubt that Pakistan’s armed forces are in a responsive position, and their retaliatory actions are ongoing day and night,” he reiterated.

He affirmed that the Pakistani armed forces are defending the country with courage.

“The Pakistani nation should feel assured that India’s ambitions have been shattered. The morale of the Indian public and political leadership has diminished, and the entire nation stands firmly behind its military,” he added.

