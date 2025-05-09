Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total reaches 35

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total reaches 35

One was destroyed in Vehari, one in Pakpattan, and four in Okara

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 11:05:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have shot down six more Israel-made India drones in different cities of Punjab, taking the total number destroyed drones to 35.

Security sources said out of the six drones, one was destroyed in Vehari, one in Pakpattan, and four in Okara.

DG ISPR, in a statement, said all drones were continuously monitored on radar, adding that whenever a drone approaches, it is constantly tracked.

“Our air defense system has the capability to track even small drones,” the military spokesperson said.

The DG ISPR said an operational procedure is followed for shooting down drones in the presence of civilian areas and commercial flights.

Meanwhile, defence experts said Pakistan’s defense and air defense systems are continuously thwarting enemy attacks.

Tracking of each drone clearly showed that Pakistan’s defence and air defence systems are extremely strong, they said.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said Pakistan shot down an Indian drone in Bahawalnagar,

The minister said Pakistan armed forces are giving befitting reply to the Indian aggression, adding its agile and effective air defence system has downed Indian Herop drone in Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan has so far shot down 34 drones emanating from India in the last two days.

A day earlier, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system in Lahore.

Three civilians embraced martyrdom due to Indian drone strikes, he added.

The ISPR director general also condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

