Dar, Iran FM discuss rising regional tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Dar, Iran FM discuss rising regional tensions

They discussed the latest security developments in South Asia.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 07:06:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday discussed the latest security developments in South Asia amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

In a phone call, the Iranian foreign minister, who has traveled to New Delhi for consultations with senior Indian officials, highlighted the importance of efforts by India and Pakistan to prevent further escalation and reduce tensions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, elaborated on the latest situation in the region as well as his country's positions on the tensions with India, stressing that Pakistan did not seek to escalate tension.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22. India on Tuesday night and Wednesday hit Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir with missiles and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian aircraft and vowed to retaliate.

