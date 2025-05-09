No choice left but to retaliate India's aggression: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui expressed outrage over Indian drone strikes against Pakistan.

Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 03:05:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party leader in the Senate Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that there were now very limited options for Pakistan in the wake of “blatant aggression” by India.

In a statement posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Siddiqui expressed outrage over the “cowardly drone strikes” that resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of innocent civilians.

He questioned whether Pakistan had any choice left but to retaliate forcefully against what he described as India’s “blatant aggression.”

“The time is drawing near to deliver a final lesson to the hypocrisy of raising white flags in surrender, only to resume attacks once a temporary pause is granted,” Siddiqui stated.

