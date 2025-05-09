In-focus

Tarar denies attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

He said Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has denied that Pakistan launched attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, or across international border, so far. Neither has any loss been incurred by PAF,” Tarar said in a post on X.

“Indian media is always spreading disinformation either to create to craft a (fake) notion of success before publicly accepting their embarrassing losses during their unprovoked aggression on night of 6/7 May 2025.

“We have only given defensive response so far! International community may take note.”

 

 




