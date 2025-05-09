Tarar denies attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
He said Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has denied that Pakistan launched attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
“Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, or across international border, so far. Neither has any loss been incurred by PAF,” Tarar said in a post on X.
Indian media is always spreading disinformation either to create to craft a (fake) notion of success before…
“Indian media is always spreading disinformation either to create to craft a (fake) notion of success before publicly accepting their embarrassing losses during their unprovoked aggression on night of 6/7 May 2025.
“We have only given defensive response so far! International community may take note.”