Another Indian drone shot down in Bahawalnagar: Atta Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Another Indian drone shot down in Bahawalnagar: Atta Tarar

Pakistan has so far shot down 30 Indian drones

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 00:49:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has said Pakistan has shot down an Indian drone in Bahawalnagar, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The minister said Pakistan armed forces are giving befitting reply to the Indian aggression, adding its agile and effective air defence system has downed Indian Herop drone in Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan has so far shot down 30 drones emanating from India in the last two days, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sharing the update with the media, the ISPR said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones (Harop) within no time.

Read also: Dar denies attack on Indian military installations

Earlier, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system. Three civilians embraced martyrdom due to Indian drone strikes, he added.

The ISPR director general condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

The ISPR DG stated that India fired four projectiles at Amritsar last night, hitting its own installations. One of the missiles came toward Pakistan, but it was closely monitored.

