Supreme Court condemns Indian aggression, pays tribute to martyrs

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court condemns Indian aggression, pays tribute to martyrs

Pays glowing tribute to the innocent martyrs

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 17:09:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression in the region.

A condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, where the judges expressed deep sorrow over the unprovoked attack by Indian forces.

The court paid glowing tribute to the innocent martyrs and offered heartfelt condolence to the grieving families.

During the session, prayers were offered for the departed souls, and judges reaffirmed their commitment to the protection of innocent lives.

Read alos: Supreme Court issues ruling about review jurisdiction

The bench also said they stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation in these testing times, vowing to uphold peace and justice at all costs.



