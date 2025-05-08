Heavy gunfire, explosions heard in Walton, Burki, Defence areas of Lahore

According to police officials, rescue firefighting vehicles have reached the scene.

Thu, 08 May 2025 13:37:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Loud sounds of heavy gunfire and explosions have been heard in the areas of Walton, Burki Road, and Defence in Lahore.

Security forces sounded sirens, which caused panic in the area, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear.

Authorities stated that the sounds of explosions were heard from several kilometers away. At present, hundreds of people have gathered outside, and a large police contingent is also present at the scene.

