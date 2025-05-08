PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at 'critical time'

'Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation'

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for showing solidarity and support with Pakistan at this “critical time” following the Indian missile strikes in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who received a telephone call from President Erdogan on Wednesday, appreciated the prayers of the Turkish people for the martyrs of Wednesday’s heinous missile strikes carried out by India.

In a social media post on X, PM Shehbaz said that during the discussion, he had briefed President Erdogan on the valiant efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, who repulsed the enemy with their bravery and professional superiority.

“We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia,” he remarked.

The Turkish president had condoled the loss of lives of Pakistani citizens caused by Indian missile strikes and assured that Turkiye was ready to play its role as a committed friend of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Turkiye’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, Erdogan said that Turkiye supported de-escalation of the situation and that the Turkish nation was praying for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives.