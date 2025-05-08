Pakistan shuts Lahore, Sialkot airspace for commercial traffic

According to sources, Lahore and Sialkot airspace will remain closed till 12:00noon.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has closed Lahore and Sialkot airspace to commercial traffic once again amid rising security concerns following Pakistan-India tension.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued late Wednesday confirmed the closure of seven major air corridors. According to sources, Lahore and Sialkot airspace will remain closed till 12:00noon.

Passengers are urged to stay in contact with their airlines and monitor updates from the PCAA, as further changes to flight schedules are anticipated due to the ongoing escalation in the region.

