Rubio, Saudi FM discuss de-escalation efforts between Pakistan and India

The two officials also discussed US President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH (Dunya News) - United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional security, economic engagement and de-escalation efforts between India and Pakistan, according to the US State Department.

Rubio commended "commended the Saudi government for its efforts to help stabilize Syria and work on stopping the conflict in Sudan, as well as its "continued engagement with Lebanon and the issues in the Red Sea."

The two officials also discussed US President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia and the importance of the US-Saudi relationship.

Earlier, Marco Rubio, had phone calls with his counterparts in New Delhi and Islamabad, Ajit Doval and Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, after the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force carried out attacks against Pakistan.

The State Department said Rubio spoke to the national security advisers of both nations, urging "both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation."

