Malala urges Pakistan, India to take steps to de-escalate tensions

Malala said international community must act now to promote dialogue and diplomacy.

Thu, 08 May 2025 05:41:26 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday called on Pakistan and India to take steps to de-escalate tensions and unite against the forces of division.

In her message on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, she said that hatred and violence are our common enemies, not each other. I strongly urge leaders in India and Pakistan to take steps to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians — especially children — and unite against the forces of division.

I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of all innocent victims in both countries. I am thinking of all my friends and family – and all the educators, advocates and girls we work with – in Pakistan during this dangerous time.

The international community must act now to promote dialogue and diplomacy. Peace is the only way forward for our collective security and prosperity, she said.

