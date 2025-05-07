Khawaja Asif says India must face the music for Neelum-Jhelum strike

Says PM will take parliament and the public into confidence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that India must face the music after attacking Pakistan’s Neelum- Jehlum hydropower project.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Asif said the situation remained serious and deeply concerning, with the possibilities of further escalation hanging in the air.

“When such a line is crossed, a response becomes inevitable,” he said, hinting that Pakistan would not take the strike lying down.

He added that the prime minister would take parliament and the public into confidence through proper channels.

“This not something we will sweep under the rug, “the defence minister stressed, making it clear that Pakistan was ready to stand its ground and respond firmly to any aggression.



