Aggression from India looms, says Khawaja Asif

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 01:06:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said misadventure from India is expected and Pakistan is ready to give them a decisive and befitting response.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would destroy any construction built by India to stop water.

“We will sink them if they tried to stop water of Pakistan. India will cost heavily for its any planning to occupy the land of Pakistan. We are not sitting idle. They are dreaming. Let them dream because there is no restriction on dreaming.

“Misadventure or aggression from India to occupy any piece land of Pakistan will cost the enemy great loss,” he said.

Indian Rafale jets flew near the border of Pakistan, but their system was jammed. There is no war hysteria or fear in Pakistan.

Collision with India is inevitable. It may ensue any time, the defence minister said.

