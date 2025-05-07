PAF gives India bloody nose: Sheikh Rashid

Says India will think twice before stepping out of line again

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) gave India a bloody nose by downing Indian Rafale jets.

In a statement posted on social media, Sheikh Rashid praised the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, saying the successful response speaks volumes for PAF’s unmatched capabilities.

He added that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its forces and was ready to go all out for Pakistan and would die for Pakistan. "India will think twice before stepping out of line again,” he added.



