Will speak when time is right: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad (Dunya News): Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that it was not the time to speak, hinting he would speak when the right time came.

The senior politician made this informal remark while speaking to the media during his appearance at a court in Islamabad.

He expressed his grievance, saying, “This is the third time I’ve come to court, but the case still hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing. I can’t understand why this is happening.”

Ahmed further stated, “One cannot explain the reason in court — when the time comes, we’ll speak. Right now, it’s not the season to speak.”

