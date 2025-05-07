Airspace reopened in Lahore, Karachi following Indian strikes

Earlier, the airspace was previously closed for 48 hours

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 10:18:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has announced the reopening of airspace in Lahore and Karachi hours after India launched attacks in different cities of Pakistan.

The aviation authority has issued a NOTAM, stating that the airspace was previously closed for 48 hours but it is now open for use.

It has advised the passengers to keep in contact with their airlines due to the evolving regional situation.

It added that airlines had the final authority to decide about the routes and schedule of the flights.

It is recalled that key airports across the country were put on high alert after India launched strikes at six different locations in Pakistan on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

In a press conference, he said that Mosque Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

