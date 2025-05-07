Bilal Mosque damaged in India's attack on Pakistan over Kashmir tourists killings

Pakistan has called India's aggression a "blatant act of war"

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 09:33:04 PKT

(Reuters) – India launched strikes on Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on Wednesday, an assault Pakistan has called a "blatant act of war" as tensions escalate between the arch rivals after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

WHAT IS OPERATION SINDOOR?

India said its Operation Sindoor struck nine Pakistani sites on Wednesday that were "terrorist infrastructure" where attacks against it were orchestrated.

Sindoor means the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, an apparent reference to the widows created by the April 22 attack that killed 26 men, most of them Hindu.

Islamabad has said six Pakistani locations were targeted, and a total of 24 impacts felt from different weapons.

WHAT ABOUT CASUALTIES?

Pakistan said eight people were killed, 35 injured and two were missing after the attack.

India said three civilians were killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Kashmir.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER INDIA'S ATTACK?



A damaged portion of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, May 7, 2025.



The two armies exchanged intense shelling and firing at various points across their de-facto border in Kashmir.

A Pakistan military spokesperson told Reuters his country shot down five Indian aircraft while they were in Indian airspace.

India has confirmed this loss.

WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON THE AIRSPACE?

India shut several airports and as a result, Indigo and Spicejet airlines cancelled flights.

Air India also diverted two of its international flights enroute from Amritsar to New Delhi.

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines said airborne flights had been diverted to Karachi, while those on ground have been put on hold.

ARE CIVILIANS IMPACTED?

Pakistan's Punjab province declared a state of emergency, with hospitals and security forces on high alert.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, lost power for a while after the explosions.

Schools in much of India's Jammu and Kashmir were shut on Wednesday.