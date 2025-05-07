Jubilations erupt across Pakistan as India surrenders

Pakistan Pakistan Jubilations erupt across Pakistan as India surrenders

They raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 07:55:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jubilations erupted across Pakistan after Pakistan brave army gave a befitting response to Indian airstrikes in the dead of night, which claimed lives of innocent civilians.

Indian army waved a white flag at the Chora Complex along the Line of Control, admitting their defeat. People in different cities of Pakistan filled mosques and thanked Allah Almighty for victory against their worst enemy.

They raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and showed their determination to fight the enemies of Pakistan with the same spirit, as the armed forces displayed today.

Indian army has admitted its defeat by raising a white flag in the face of a fierce retaliation by Pakistan army, which destroyed their brigade headquarters, check-posts, besides downing their fighter jets and drones.

The Indian Army hoisted the white flag at the Chora Complex along the Line of Control to admit its humiliating defeat.

Pakistan army is responding befittingly to the enemy's aggression.

India raised its hands in response to the Pakistan Army's counterattack. The Pakistan Army inflicted heavy damage on enemy posts on the Line of Control.

According to security sources, the Indian army has admitted its defeat by raising the white flag, and the Pakistan army is responding befittingly to the enemy's aggression.

It should be noted that India had carried out cowardly attacks late at night, in response to which the Pakistan Army had responded forcefully, destroying several of their check posts and destroying 5 Indian aircraft.