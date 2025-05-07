Indian media confirms downing of fighter jets by Pakistan

Pakistan armed forces gave befitting response to the Indian strikes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Indian media has confirmed that Pakistan has shot down Indian fighter jets.

Pakistan armed forces gave befitting response to the Indian strikes and shot down five Indian fighter jets including three Rafales and two drones.

Security sources said that the Indian aircrafts were shot down while they were attacking Pakistan using Indian territory. These aircrafts include three Rafale jets, a MiG-29 and an SU-30.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while talking to the media has said Pakistan Air Force has shot down five Indian Rafale jets, whereas all jets of Pakistan are safe and sound from any attack.

According to security sources, the Pakistani Air Force is responding forcefully to Indian aggression. One aircraft was shot down in Bathinda and the other in Akhnoor.

The Pakistan Air Force shot down the enemy's third Rafale aircraft 17 miles southwest of Avantipora.

