Targeting civilians in Indian strikes regrettable: Atta Tarar

Says Pakistan has never initiated aggression

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 06:16:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said it is regrettable that the Indian missile strikes have targeted civilians, which is condemnable.

The minister said that India attacked six locations in Pakistan, and Pakistan strongly condemns Indian aggression.

Talking to the foreign media, Attaullah Tarar said that women and children were martyred Indian attacks, adding, “A detailed assessment of the damage is being conducted, Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate.”

“Pakistan has never initiated aggression, but we have the right to defend ourselves. The places that were targeted were not terrorist camps,” he said.

He said that foreign and local journalists were taken to the areas near the Line of Control (LoC) that India called them terrorist camps, without any evidence.

“India has no evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam incident. The Pahalgam area is 200 kilometers away from the Line of Control. The Pahalgam incident is a failure of Indian security forces,” the minister said.

He said that India massacred Sikhs in America, Canada, and Australia.

“We have clear evidence that India is involved in terrorism. Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian naval officer who was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

