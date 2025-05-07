Regional peace at risk after Indian missile strikes: Ishaq Dar

Says it is flagrant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 05:56:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has strongly condemned the Indian missile strikes inside Pakistan and said the attack has put regional peace at risk.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s aggression, which is flagrant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the UN Charter & international law,” he said on his social media platform X late Tuesday.

The DPM said India’s aggression had “jeopardized the regional peace”. He said Pakistan reserved the right to respond as per Article 51 of the UN Charter, and vowed to take measures as defence.

“We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means,” he said.

Eight civilians were martyred, 35 injured as Indian missiles hit six locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.