India targets civilians in 24 strikes, says ISPR

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 05:00:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said eight civilians were martyred and 35 injured in the cowardly attack by India.

Holding a press conference after the cowardly attack by India, the DG said that cowardly India carried out an unprovoked aggression on Pakistan last night, adding India carried out 24 attacks at 6 locations in Pakistan.

DG Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 5 innocent Pakistanis were martyred in Ahmedpur Sharqia, including an innocent girl.

He said that the Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad was targeted in which a girl was injured and the mosque was damaged, while the Abbas Mosque in Kotli was targeted and a mosque in Muridke was also targeted in which a civilian was martyred and one person was injured.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that a shell fell in Kotli Loharan village in Sialkot, and a dispensary was also damaged in Shakargarh.

He further said that the Pakistani army is responding forcefully to the enemy's unjustified attack. All media will be taken to these places today so that the whole world can see India's naked aggression.