Lt Gen Asim Malik, Marco Rubio discuss regional tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Lt Gen Asim Malik, Marco Rubio discuss regional tensions

Indian missiles hit five locations inside Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 04:31:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held detailed discussions on the tense situation between Pakistan and India.

It should be noted that India launched missile attacks on six different locations in Pakistan, targeting civilian populations and mosques.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the attacks, saying that India targeted Kotli, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Muridke.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, while relief operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

Two civilians martyred, 20 injured as Indian missiles hit five locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Indian missiles hit five locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.