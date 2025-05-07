Notch-up response given to India strikes: PM Shehbaz

Notch-up response given to India strikes: PM Shehbaz

Morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation is high

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to India’s attack on Pakistan, has said that the cunning enemy carried out a cowardly attack on five places in Pakistan.

India attacked Pakistan and fired missiles at five locations, targeting civilian populations and mosques. Two civilians were martyred in the Indian attack.

The Prime Minister, while issuing a statement on social media, said that Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif further said that the entire nation is with the Pakistani armed forces and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation is high.