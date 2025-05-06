President Zardari, Punjab Governor discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both leaders held a detailed discussion on the overall political situation in the country, especially in Punjab.

They also discussed India’s ongoing aggression and provocations, calling them harmful to the entire region, including Pakistan.

The President appreciated the Governor’s initiative to open the doors of the Governor House Lahore to the public and party workers.