PTI leaders Haleem Adil, Khuram Sher Zaman, others indicted in May 9 cases

Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 18:09:44 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has formally framed charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khuram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar, and 29 others in the third case related to the May 9 violence.

The hearing took place at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail. All accused denied the charges, prompting the court to summon prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

The case was registered by the Ferozabad Police.

According to the prosecution, the accused were involved in damaging public and private property, chanting slogans against the state and inciting people to rise up against the government.

Other notable accused include PTI members Faheem Khan and Alamgir Khan.

The case is part of ongoing legal action against those allegedly involved in violent protests that erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

