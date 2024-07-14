Haleem Adil accuses MQM-P of torturing PTI workers

Pakistan Pakistan Haleem Adil accuses MQM-P of torturing PTI workers

Demands arrest of those involved in attacking the party workers

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 08:57:16 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh has accused the MQM-P of torturing the party workers and demanded the arrest of those involved in attacking the house of one of the PTI’s workers in Khokarapar, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

In a statement, the PTI leader said MQM-P once again wanted to push Karachi into violence and was doing politics of hatred and prejudice.

The people of Karachi have rejected the MQM-P and those who were trying to hand over Karachi to the ‘terrorists’ were the enemies of Pakistan.

Peace in the city was ensured after great efforts, but MQM-P was trying to create violence and law and order situation in Karachi, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged.

The ‘terrorists’ of MQM-P have been given free hand to wreck havoc in the provincial metropolis who were subjecting the PTI workers to torture, the PTI leader said and demanded cases against such criminals, he said.

