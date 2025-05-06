Prosecution yet to prove conspiracy charges against Ejaz Chaudhry: SC

Pakistan Pakistan Prosecution yet to prove conspiracy charges against Ejaz Chaudhry: SC

Even after two years, the veracity of that evidence remained undetermined: SC

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 May 2025 12:20:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, ruling that the prosecution has yet to prove the charge of criminal conspiracy against him, related to the events of May 9.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan issued the written judgment, observing that the prosecution failed to justify a three-day delay in filing the FIR and a one-month delay in submitting a supplementary statement from the complainant.

According to the judgment, the record showed that Ejaz Chaudhry was not named in the original FIR registered on May 12, 2023 at Sarwar Road Police Station. His name was later included based on social media evidence in a supplementary statement dated June 10, and even after two years, the veracity of that evidence remained undetermined.

The court emphasised that under established legal principles, bail cannot be denied as a form of punishment, especially in a case still deemed to be under investigation.

The judgment further noted that a co-accused in the same case, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, had already been granted bail, reinforcing Ejaz Chaudhry’s entitlement.

The court ordered that the senator be released upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.