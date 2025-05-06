India plots terrorism in Balochistan following failure of Pahalgam false flag operation

Indian agency RAW has activated its proxies in various areas of Balochistan, sources said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have exposed a major terrorism plot in Balochistan hatched by India after the failure of Pahalgam false flag operation.

According to intelligence sources, Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has activated its proxies in various areas of Balochistan. It has planned terrorist activities in Gwadar, Quetta, and Khuzdar, they added.

The sources revealed that RAW has instructed the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army), Fitna al-Khawarij, and Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan to carry out attacks in these cities.

They said that RAW has also sent terrorists from Afghanistan to carry out operations. They reportedly have conducted reconnaissance of the target areas. They may use suicide bombers, vehicles or motorcycles to carry out attacks.

The sources stated that law enforcement agencies have been actively working to thwart nefarious plans of terrorism under Indian sponsorship.