Pahalgam false flag operation triggers extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Indian forces are trying to mislead Int’l community by martyring innocent people fake encounters.

Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 10:42:53 PKT

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - India’s state terrorism under Narendra Modi regime in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered a dangerous phase, where Kashmiri youth are targeted through false flag operations and fake encounters.

No single day passes without taking an innocent life at the hands of Indian occupation forces. Since April 22, when the Pahlgam drama unfolded, at least five innocent youth have been killed, extra-judicially.

In a fresh incident, a drone footage released from the Kulgam area showed one young Imtiaz Ahmed Magray jumping into the river. Indian media is spreading a fabricated narrative by calling him a terrorist. However, the ground realities are the opposite; Imtiaz was arrested during a search operation and later martyred after being brutally tortured. His body was then thrown into a drain, which was recovered by the locals.

This is not the first incident, but part of a series that began with the false flag operation in Pahalgam. Indian forces are trying to mislead the international community by martyring innocent youth through fake encounters in Kashmir. The bigotry role of the Indian media is also condemnable, which has been trying to cover up these atrocities through waging propaganda. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations, have repeatedly expressed concern about these atrocities, but due to the lack of effective action at the global level, India has been given a free pass.

India wants to inculcate a sense of fear among Kashmiri people through its harassment policy based on night raids on homes, inhumane search operations, forced arrests and extrajudicial killings.

Since August 2019, when India revoked Kashmir’s special status by boasting that the move will bring peace and development, but the killing of 995 Kashmiris and injuries to 2465 others belie Modi regime’s claims.

The lingering Kashmir dispute is taking a heavy toll on its hapless population. Since 1989, a total of 96,432 Kashmiris have lost their lives due to Indian brutality. In the month of April 2025 alone, 11 Kashmiris were deprived of their basic human right — the right to life.

The criminal silence of international organizations and the Western media has further emboldened India. Occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest prison, where Kashmiris are being crushed physically, economically and psychologically. The Indian occupation government has deprived the Kashmiri people of even the shade of a roof, and their genocide plan is being implemented on one pretext or another. This time Pahlgam drama is the excuse.

This entire situation is an open challenge to the global conscience and the UN Charter. The sooner the Kashmir dispute is resolved, the better it is for the peace and stability of the entire global community as Kashmir dispute is surrounded by three nuclear armed neighbours.

