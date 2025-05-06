NYT hails COAS Asim Munir for his courageous leadership

Asim Munir has been shaping Pakistan’s tone in the crisis over Kashmir with his own tough talk.

Published On: Tue, 06 May 2025 03:39:09 PKT

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - The ‘New York Times’ (NYT) in an article hailed praised Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, for his courageous leadership during rising tensions with India.

The newspaper said the army chief, Gen. Syed Asim Munir, who usually works behind the scenes, has been shaping Pakistan’s tone in the crisis over Kashmir with his own tough talk.

Until recently, Gen. Asim Munir preferred to stay behind the scenes, tightly controlling his public profile and limiting his pronouncements mostly to choreographed addresses at set-piece military events.

But after the deadly terrorist attack nearly two weeks ago in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, has stepped to the center of sharpening tensions between Pakistan and India.

As pressure has built in India for a forceful response to the attack, which killed more than two dozen Hindu tourists near the town of Pahalgam, General Munir has increasingly shaped Pakistan’s tone with his own tough talk.

The newspaper reported that on Thursday, standing atop a tank during a military exercise, General Munir addressed troops in the field. “Let there be no ambiguity,” he said. “Any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute and notch-up response.” That was a reference to Pakistan’s vow to match or exceed any Indian strike.

For his part, General Munir has spoken since the Pahalgam attack in explicitly ideological terms that indicate he is disinclined to believe that long-term peace with India is possible, the newspaper reported.

