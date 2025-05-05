India wants to initiate war, says Ishaq Dar

"India should not fool the world," Dar said, denying any involvement in Pahalgam incident

Mon, 05 May 2025 15:38:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that India is trying to push the region toward war but Pakistan will not, under any circumstances, take the first step.

Dar, while addressing an event titled Regional Dialogue 2025 here on Monday, said: “We are alert, and if India commits aggression, we will respond forcefully.”

Commenting on the Pahalgam incident, he said that the FIR was registered at a police station that takes 45 minutes to reach, just 10 minutes after the event allegedly occurred.

"India should not fool the world," he said, denying any involvement in the tragic incident. "India has leveled baseless allegations without any evidence," he added.

The deputy prime minister stated that the so-called Pahalgam drama was “intended to divert attention from the movements and unrest taking place within India, where serious human rights violations are being committed in several states.”

Dar, who is foreign minister also, warned that India is putting millions of lives at risk in the region by trying to provoke conflict. He reaffirmed that Pakistan has always raised its voice against aggression and has consistently been a proponent of peace in the region.

On the issue of water, he said that India does not have the unilateral authority to suspend or terminate the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Any suspension of the treaty would be a grave violation of international law," he said, adding, "We will not surrender even a single drop of our share of water."

The deputy prime minister noted that the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) were implemented immediately. He mentioned that after India imposed restrictions, the NSC took key decisions, including making it clear that the blocking or diversion of water would be considered an “act of war.”

He stated that global leaders had urged Pakistan to show restraint.

The regional situation is changing, and “we have made it clear to the world that Pakistan will not initiate any conflict, but if war is imposed on us, we will respond with full strength."

Regarding military tensions, Dar revealed that on the night of April 29-30, Indian aircraft attempted a misadventure but were forced to retreat. "Pakistan’s armed forces thwarted the Indian Air Force's intentions within moments."

“Our soil will never be used for terrorism. The international community must take notice of the regional situation, and the Kashmir issue must not be sidelined under any circumstances,” Foreign Minister Dar concluded.