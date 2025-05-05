300 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions

Pakistan Pakistan 300 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions

The pilgrims revealed that Indian officials had tried to dissuade them from traveling

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 15:44:43 PKT

SHAKARGARH (Dunya News) – In a powerful display of religious harmony and Pakistan's commitment to peace, 300 Sikh pilgrims crossed into Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor to perform their religious rituals, despite rising tensions and fear tactics from Indian authorities.

The pilgrims revealed that Indian officials had tried to dissuade them from traveling, warning of danger in Pakistan. "They told us we would be killed if we went to Pakistan," one pilgrim shared. "But we said death can come anywhere, so we came to Kartarpur, Pakistan."

Upon arrival, the Sikh pilgrims praised Pakistan for its hospitality and peaceful atmosphere. “Pakistan is a peaceful country with loving people,” they said, adding that Indian media spread unnecessary fear and misinformation.

It is noteworthy that following the Pahalgam false flag incident, India shut its doors to Pakistani visitors. However, Pakistan continued to uphold religious freedoms, granting special exemption to Sikh pilgrims and allowing entry despite overall border restrictions.