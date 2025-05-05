We will go to any extent to defend our sovereignty, Tarar warns India

The Ministry of Information has arranged a two-day visit to the LoC to counter Indian propaganda

Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 12:55:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has warned India against any aggression saying that “we will go to any extent to defend our sovereignty.”

The minister was talking to media after a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) along with local and international media to have a first-hand knowledge of the situation in Azad Kashmir. The Ministry of Information has arranged a two-day visit to the LoC to counter Indian propaganda.

Tarar told media people that Islamabad always advocated peace and “we have repeatedly proven through our actions that we are a peace loving nation.”

Before making accusations, India should take notice of the human rights violations in its occupied Kashmir, he added.

The purpose of Tarar’s initiative to take international media journalists to the LoC was to expose the false and baseless propaganda by India against Pakistan. Journalists were taken to the locations that India had falsely labeled as alleged terrorist camps.

He said that India has repeatedly made baseless accusations against Pakistan. However, today “we have presented all the facts before both international and local media. The locations that India has long claimed to be imaginary terrorist camps are, in fact, areas inhabited by ordinary civilians.”

Tarar stated that Pakistan is a responsible state committed not only to regional but also global peace. “Pakistan condemns terrorism and terrorist activities anywhere in the world,” he added.

He said that India uses propaganda along the LoC to distract from its own internal failures.

India has been accusing Pakistan of a suspected militant attack killed at least 26 people last week on a tourist destination in the Pahalgam area of its occupied Kashmir valley.