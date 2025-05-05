Govt to bring resolution in NA against Indian military aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to present a resolution in the National Assembly against the Pahalgam false flag operation and Indian military aggression.

According to sources, the unanimous resolution will be presented in the National Assembly session scheduled for this evening.

During the session, members of the assembly will express their views on this highly important matter.

In addition, Indian aggression and cross-border state terrorism will also be discussed. The government will outline the national narrative and policy on the issue.

Sources further stated that the government would also present its strategy regarding the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty during the session.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry briefed political leaders on the Pakistan-India situation on Sunday.

According to sources, during the in-camera session, the ISPR DG informed political leaders about the preparedness of the Pakistan Army, while the information minister briefed them on the government's diplomatic efforts.