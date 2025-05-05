Thousands rally in Karachi to show support for Gaza

The demonstration was organised by Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat and joined by other religious parties

Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 09:07:38 PKT

KARACHI (Reuters) – Thousands of Pakistanis gathered near Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, as Israel's military offensive in Gaza continues to escalate.

The demonstration was organised by Pakistan's leading religious party, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), and drew large crowds waving Palestinian and party flags, chanting slogans in support of Gaza. Several other religious-political groups also participated in the rally.

ASWJ President Mufti Abid Mubarak called on the United Nations to fulfil its responsibility to protect the oppressed rather than enable their suffering. He also condemned the United States and the European Union for their roles in the conflict and urged Muslim leaders to act with courage and defend Muslims wherever they are under attack.

The ongoing war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken into Gaza, according to Israeli reports.

Since then, Israel's military campaign has resulted in over 52,495 deaths and 118,366 injuries in Gaza, according to figures released on May 3 by Gaza-based health authorities.