Pak Army gives befitting response to unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

India opened unprovoked fire in the Nikial, Khuiratta, Sharda, Kel, Neelum, and Hajipir sectors.

Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 05:09:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at multiple sectors on Sunday night.

Security sources said that India resorted to unprovoked firing on Pakistani posts at multiple sectors along the LoC.

However, the Pakistan Army gave a strong and proportionate response to the violation by Indian forces, they added.

The sources said India opened unprovoked fire in the Nikial, Khuiratta, Sharda, Kel, Neelum, and Hajipir sectors. The Pakistan Army responded forcefully to the enemy’s actions in these areas, they said.

The security sources said that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared and resolute in its commitment to respond decisively to any act of aggression by the enemy.

