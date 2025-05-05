Azma slams PTI for boycotting national security briefing

She described the party’s actions as "cheap tactics and immature conduct".

Mon, 05 May 2025 05:00:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its decision to boycott a national security briefing, labeling it as a clear manifestation of the party's anti-state mentality.

"This boycott is just another example of PTI’s enmity towards the country. What else can one expect from a group that consistently undermines national interests?" Azma said in a press release on Sunday. She accused PTI’s leadership and supporters, referring to them as the party’s 'tigers', of waging a continuous war against Pakistan and its institutions.

Highlighting PTI’s past behaviour, Azma said, "This is the same party that never participated in security briefings during its own government, and then appeared on media complaining — ‘What should I do, go to war?’ What more can be expected from them? They remain confrontational towards the state to this day."

The minister flayed PTI’s recurring pattern of boycotting national matters, calling it their "signature move". She described the party’s actions as "cheap tactics and immature conduct" that are now evident across various forums.

Azma Bokhari stressed the importance of unity and seriousness in addressing national security issues, urging all parties to rise above political interests. "Sadly, PTI continues to defy this principle," she concluded.

