Pakistan fully prepared to give fitting response to Indian aggression: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR briefed the participating political leaders on the preparedness of the Pakistan Army.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan is fully prepared to give a fitting response to any Indian aggression.

He stated this during an in-camera session on national security, jointly led by him and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. Leaders of various political parties attended the session.

The in-camera session on national security was held in the context of the Indian Pahalgam false flag operation. National security matters are being discussed in light of the prevailing situation.

The DG ISPR briefed the participating political leaders on the preparedness of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires peace in the region, said the DG ISPR. "However, if aggression is imposed on Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to give a fitting response to the enemy," the DG said.

Sources also said that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar briefed the political leaders on the government's diplomatic efforts and the official stance.

On this occasion, the participants were enlightened about the defence readiness of the armed forces, diplomatic measures which have been taken so far, and the state's stance on issues of outstanding importance.

PML-N leaders Khurram Dastgir, Abid Sher Ali and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Adviser to PM on Interior Pervez Khattak, and MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar attended the pivotal security briefing on Pak-India tensions.

JUI-F’s Noor Alam Khan, Senator Abdul Shakoor and BAP Senator Abdul Qadir among other political leaders also participated.

Sindh ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani were also present in the meeting.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused to attend a briefing on the national security situation.

This decision was taken after the meeting of PTI’s political committee. It said that the party would not attend the briefing to be given by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. It was highlighted that in the current situation, it was necessary to convene an All Parties Conference (APC).

