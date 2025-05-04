Turkish Navy ship arrives at Karachi port on goodwill visit

Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 17:44:22 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A Turkish Navy ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit, said ISPR.

Upon its arrival in Pakistan, the ship received a warm welcome from officials of both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies.

According to the military’s media wing, during its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in professional discussions with Pakistan Navy personnel.

This visit aims to promote mutual understanding, coordination, and maritime cooperation between the two naval forces.

This goodwill visit by the Turkish naval ship reflects the strengthening maritime ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, which are based on centuries-old historical, cultural, strategic relations, and mutual trust between the two brotherly nations.

