PTI skips briefing on national security

The decision was taken after the meeting of PTI’s political committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to attend a briefing on the national security situation in the country.

This decision was taken after the meeting of PTI’s political committee. It said that the party would not attend the briefing to be given by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. It was highlighted that in the current situation, it was necessary to convene an All Parties Conference (APC).

The committee’s statement said that PTI has always condemned terrorism in unequivocal and unambiguous terms as Imran Khan clearly condemned terrorism in his messages to the nation from jail.

The statement said that the party believes that in the current volatile situation, the government should have immediately convened an All Parties Conference (APC) so that a common course of action could have been drawn up by taking all national parties into confidence.

Unfortunately, the government wasted this opportunity. “Not only was the APC not called, but instead a one-sided briefing is being given by a government minister.”

It should be noted that Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry would give an important briefing to political parties on the country's security situation today.