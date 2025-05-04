PM Shehbaz discusses evolving regional situation with Malaysian counterpart

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim and shared Pakistan's serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India's provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident.

Shehbaz Sharif categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and reiterated Pakistan's offer for an international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation to be carried out to ascertain the facts behind this incident.

He said Pakistan would welcome Malaysia's participation in this investigation.

While stressing that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan's role as a front-line state in the war against terror and its tremendous sacrifices in this effort.

He said India's actions are distracting Pakistan from its counterterrorism efforts on its western border.

The prime minister emphasized that it is unthinkable for Pakistan to get involved in such a controversy particularly at a time when the country has just emerged from a serious economic crisis and is back on the path towards economic stability.

The two prime ministers also exchanged views on Pakistan-Malaysia relations, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

In this context, the prime minister conveyed that he looks forward to paying an official visit to Malaysia later this year.