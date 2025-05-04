Pakistan bans entry of Indian-flagged ships into ports immediately

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has issued a notification banning Indian ships from entering ports

Updated On: Sun, 04 May 2025 09:20:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has banned the entry of Indian-flagged ships into Pakistani ports with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has issued a notification under which Indian-flagged ships have been immediately barred from entering Pakistani ports.

According to the notification, no Pakistani-flagged ship will head to Indian ports either.

It is worth noting that India had earlier announced a ban on all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan.

The Indian government had also prohibited the receipt of any letters or parcels from Pakistan and decided that no ship bearing the Pakistani flag would be allowed to dock at any Indian port.

India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir region.